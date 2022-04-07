After hijab, halal, mangoes ripe for communal tension in Karnataka

After campaigning against the hijab, and halal and banning Muslim traders in temple fairs, Hindu organisations in Karnataka now are planning a campaign to ban Muslim mango traders and sculptors from making idols of Hindu Gods.

The Hindu organisations have also prepared to challenge the issue of halal certification in the country in court. These organisations are prepared to wage a legal battle questioning the system of halal certification against the Food Safety and Standards Association of India (FSSAI), the governing and monitoring body of food business in India.

Sources said that the list of halal products was being prepared. The halal certification is illegal and the only authority to certify food is FSSI. The matter will be taken to the court about halal certification, sources said.

Though the ruling BJP tried to distance itself from banning mango traders, it is maintaining silence on other issues. Opposition Congress and JD(S) are slamming the ruling BJP for these developments and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has stated that the Karnataka government was enforcing untouchability on Muslims.

Melukote Cheluvanaraya Swamy temple Sthanik Srinivasan on Thursday said that he will take up a campaign across the state to ban Hindu idols from being sculpted by Muslim sculptors. "The idols of Hindu gods sculpted by Muslim artists can't be installed in the Hindu temples, it is against the traditions. I will tour the state and bring awareness in this regard," he had stated.

Sri Ram Sena has also extended the support to ban installing of idols in temples that are sculpted by Muslims and given a call for temple authorities not to get any idols made by Muslim sculptors.

Meanwhile, the campaign to ban Muslim traders from the mango trade has gained momentum in the state. The Hindu activists are running an online campaign to take back the mango wholesale trade dominated by Muslim businessmen. Chandru Moger, Hindu Janajagruthi Samiti coordinator appealed to Hindus to buy fruits from only Hindu vendors and boycott Muslim traders.

