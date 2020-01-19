'AICC planning 4 working prez posts for KPCC'

MLA Satish Jarkiholi on Sunday said that All India Congress Committee (AICC) was planning to create four working presidents posts for Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to balance the caste and regional equations.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Satish said that the AICC would make an announcement on the office-bearers of KPCC within a week. It has been delayed due to the Assembly elections in Delhi.

Commenting on the aspirants for the post of ministers in BJP government, Satish said, “Many, including Ramesh Jarkiholi are the aspirants for the post of ministers. Let their wish soon come true. They toppled Kumaraswamy’s government to become the ministers. Let, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa fufill their wishes after returning from his foreign tour”, he said.