Ambulance service: Bommai govt violated poll code, says Congress

Govt violated MCC with ambulance tender: K'taka Cong

It said government also violated Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act in calling for tenders

Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 09 2023, 23:03 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 04:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Congress on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Lokayukta, accusing the BJP government of calling tenders worth Rs 1,260 crore for ambulance services, flouting model code of conduct (MCC).

It said government also violated Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act in calling for tenders. The entire exercise was done to benefit one private firm with no background in health services, it said.

 

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Congress
Karnataka

