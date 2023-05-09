Ambulance service: Bommai govt violated poll code, says Congress

The Congress on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Lokayukta, accusing the BJP government of calling tenders worth Rs 1,260 crore for ambulance services, flouting model code of conduct (MCC).
It said government also violated Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act in calling for tenders. The entire exercise was done to benefit one private firm with no background in health services, it said.
