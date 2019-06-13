Badami man urges Siddaramaiah to visit constituency

A member of a people’s organisation from Badami on Thursday took to Twitter, urging Siddaramaiah not to become a guest MLA and instead stay in the constituency for 15 days to listen to the grievances of the people.

Yishtalinga Naregall, secretary of Badami Town Development Action Committee, tweeted, “The people of the constituency are waiting for you (Siddaramaiah). You have not conducted Janata Darshan. The taluk is reeling under severe drought.

There is no fodder or water for the cattle. You have not toured the constituency to take stock of drought situation. Officials are not responding to people’s plea. You should be in the constituency for 15 days a month. Your mere presence is enough to resolved people’s woes...”

Siddaramaiah last visited his constituency during Lok Sabha election campaigning. Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly B S Yeddyurappa, who had chaired an official meeting during his drought tour on June 7, had questioned the taluk officers had your MLA

The tweet has sparked a heated debate on the social media platform. Batting for Siddaramaiah, Mallappa Gharwad reacted to Yishtalinga saying, “It is not possible for Siddaramaiah to visit the constituency on a regular basis as he’s the chairman of the Coalition Coordination Committee. If he’s a guest MLA, how can he bring grants worth thousands of crores to the constituency.”

Praveen Hireyendigeri questioned, “If such amounts have been sanctioned to the constituency, where did the grants go, then?”

It is a shame that there are no proper toilets in this tourist spot. The MLA will understand the civic woes in Badami, if he walks on Museum Road. Tourists visiting the place curse the elected representatives for lack of facilities, retweeted Raju Desai.