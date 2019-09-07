Ballari man bags first prize in US consulate event

Mohammad Rafique has bagged the first prize in the poster competition for adults, organised by the Consulate General of the United States, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing mission by the United States of America and India's Mission Chandrayaan 2.

People from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Andaman Nicobar islands took part in the "American Indian Space Research" competition.

A committee comprising the representatives of the Consulate General of the United States in Chennai finalised three posters out of the total 58 posters received. Akshay Shashikumar and Edith Maria Edwin from Chennai have bagged the second and the third prizes, respectively.