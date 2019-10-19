Bank manager ends life in Jog town

State Bank of India Jog Falls branch Deputy Manager Anil Kumar M allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house in Jog town, Sagar taluk on Saturday.

According to the police, he went to the bank after two days' leave in the morning. After some time, he returned home and took the extreme step after sending his wife to the market to purchase vegetables.

It is suspected that work pressure prompted him to take the extreme step. He had told customers who were in his chamber that he would be back in ten minutes while leaving the bank. The audit of the bank was going on for the past two days.

He is survived by his wife and a three-year-old child. The Jog police have registered a case and the investigation is on.