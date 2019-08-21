Berth pang: Sullia BJP to stop party activities

The outrage against denial of ministerial berth to S Angara, the six-time MLA from Sullia reserved constituency, has continued and the Sullia BJP Mandala Samithi has announced non-cooperation movement.

A party source said all the elected representatives from Sullia taluk have come forward to tender resignations and secrete meeting was also convened to decide on the future course of action.

Samithi president Venkat Valalambe said, “All the works related to the party will be suspended till Angara gets a ministerial berth. The elected representatives will not visit the office. No party-related works will be taken up.”

Venkat said the non-cooperation move will not be stopped till state leaders visit Sullia and promise ministerial berth to Angara.

He urged BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to make their stand clear in this regard. "The MLA will not accept any post other than the ministerial berth," he said.