Bharat Jodo: Each Congress MLA to mobilise 5k people

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said each party MLA has been asked to mobilise 5,000 people to participate in the ambitious 'Bharat Jodo' march that will take place for 21 days in the state.

Shivakumar was speaking to reporters after an office-bearers meeting to discuss the Bharat Jodo march. The meeting was attended by senior leaders Digvijay Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah and others.

"Pro-Kannada groups, film personalities, writers, thinkers, farmers and others are invited," Shivakumar said, adding that the party will allow citizens to register themselves to participate in the march.

Speaking at the event, Jairam Ramesh said the Bharat Jodo march cannot be undermined by detractors and critics. "Those quitting the party can leave. Some are already at the departure lounge, making statements. Those wanting to go can go and those speaking can speak. But, the march will not stop for any reason," he asserted.

Watch: Will Gandhi family be able to solve Congress crisis by taking a back seat?

Ramesh said the Bharat Jodo march will cover 3,570 km across 12 states starting September 7. "The yatra will happen for three days in Tamil Nadu, Kerala 18, Karnataka 21, Telangana 21, Andhra Pradesh 3, Maharashtra 16, Madhya Pradesh 16, Rajasthan 21, Uttar Pradesh 3, Haryana 2 and Jammu & Kashmir 2. The march will not take place in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh," he said.

"This won’t be Mann Ki Baat. This will be the Janata Ki Chintan yatra. There won’t be speeches or slogans against the PM. It’ll be a silent march to understand the problems of the people," he said.

Bharat Jodo planning group chief Digvijay Singh said the march will be based on the Congress’ ideology of secularism. "The BJP is doing communal politics. But, ours is an ideology that is inclusive of all for development," he said.

The march will start at 7 am daily. "At 2 pm, Rahul Gandhi will interact with various people. The march will resume at 3.30 pm. The march will be immensely successful," he said.