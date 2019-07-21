BJP in high hope; DVS against midterm poll

The BJP seemed to be on the defensive on Sunday as the saffron party leaders said that they would wait till Monday and hoped that confidence motion would be put to vote.

State BJP President B S Yeddyurappa expressed the hope that confidence motion would be put to vote on Monday.

“The Supreme Court has clearly stated that the rebel legislators should not be compelled to attend the session. In such a situation, the whip has no sanctity. All eyes are on the Supreme Court. We will wait till Monday,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy should not drag proceedings. Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar and Kumaraswamy had assured to end everything on Monday. It would be unethical if they failed to keep their word, he said.

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda said, “President’s Rule won’t end horse-trading. Everything will fall in place if the BJP comes to power. There shouldn’t be mid-term polls as it affects the development,” Gowda told reporters.

He accused the Congress and JD (S) of adopting undemocratic means to cling on to power.

“The BJP has constitutional options if the Coalition government fails to prove the majority. We will approach the governor, President and the Supreme Court,” he added.

Former minister Basavaraj Bommai hoped that Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar and Siddaramaiah would keep their word of putting the motion to vote on Monday.

“The Supreme Court’s decision may have an impact on the House. We will decide the future course of action based on the Court’s order,” he said.