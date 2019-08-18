B'luru-Belagavi train to be regularised

The superfast daily train introduced as a temporary measure between Bengaluru and Belagavi will be regularised with the Union government directing the railway authorities to regularise the service from November 1.

The decision came following directions by the Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who reviewed the occupancy of the train. In view of high patronisation, the minister had told the railway officials to regularise the service.

“The occupancy of the train was more than 100% in sleeper class and more than 92% in 2AC/3AC. On Saturday and Sunday occupancy is 100% in all classes,” the South Western Railways said in a release.

With the regularisation, the number of the Belagavi – KSR Bengaluru – Belagavi Superfast Express will change.

The train from Bengaluru (20653) will leave the city at 9 pm and arrive at Belagavi at 7 am next day. On the return route, the train will depart Belagavi (20654) at 9 pm and reach Bengaluru at 7 am. The train will have stoppages at Yeshwantpur, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Davangere, Hubballi and Dharwad.