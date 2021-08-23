Bommai asks Ministers to visit schools, PU colleges

Bommai asks Ministers to visit schools, PU colleges re-opening tomorrow

He said the state government has decided to reopen schools and colleges considering the future of the children

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 23 2021, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 00:13 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

With schools for class nine and ten and pre-university colleges in Karnataka opening from Monday, Chief Minister of the State Basavaraj Bommai asked his Cabinet colleagues to visit the campuses to encourage teachers and students.

In a set of tweets, Bommai asked the students to review the precautionary measures for Covid-19. "Children of classes 9, 10 and PUC get back to their schools & colleges from tomorrow. I urge my Cabinet colleagues to visit the campuses in their districts, encourage students, teachers and review the precautionary measures taken for the safe conduct of physical classes," Bommai tweeted.

Also read: Govt has taken 'extreme care' regarding reopening schools: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

He said the state government has decided to reopen schools and colleges considering the future of the children.

Stating that all safety measures have been taken as suggested by experts, Bommai said, "I appeal to parents to encourage their children to attend physical classes and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour." The schools and colleges were shut following the fear of the third wave of Covid-19 hitting children. Karnataka conducted the 10th class examination this year defying the Covid scare.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Schools
Covid-19
Colleges

Related videos

What's Brewing

New catfish species found in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang

New catfish species found in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

 