Bypolls: Make sure we win, BSY tells ministers

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is under immense pressure with the bypolls nearing, exhorted his Cabinet colleagues Wednesday to ensure victory in at least 7-8 seats, thus pushing them to invest their best efforts.

Yediyurappa took time out after Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting to speak with his ministers on the December 5 bypolls. Most of the ministers have been made in-charge of one or two constituencies.

Later, the BJP held a meeting with all election in-charges. Briefing reporters, BJP leader Arvind Limbavali, who is in-charge of the bypoll preparation overall, said the party had strategised to win all the 15 seats. “From the ground-level reports we have with us, we are optimistic of winning in all the constituencies,” he said.

Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel attended the meeting.

Beginning November 23, Yediyurappa, Kateel and senior leaders including Jagadish Shettar, KS Eshwarappa, B Sriramulu and R Ashoka will tour all the constituencies for campaigning, Limbavali said. Meanwhile, in each of the constituencies, the in-charges will be present from November 22, he added.

Hoskote conundrum

The party is yet to take a call on Sharath Bachegowda in Hoskote, who has threatened to contest as an Independent. “The party has asked him to withdraw his candidature, discouraging him from contesting against the party’s candidate. If he doesn’t withdraw his candidature, the party leadership will take a call on action to be initiated against him,” Limbavali said. Yediyurappa has already said that the party had decided to expel Sharath.