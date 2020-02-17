Cabinet panel to resolve NICE land issues

The Cabinet on Monday decided to form a sub-committee to resolve various issues related to the controversial Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project promoted by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE), especially in connection with the acquisition of 370 acres of land.

The land, which is said to be worth Rs 600 crore, is under dispute between the state government and NICE. The 370 acres in question were acquired by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) on behalf of NICE, sources said.

According to sources, the sub-committee will look into land acquisition disputes with NICE, including the expanse of land which was to be handed over to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. The government is also considering approaching the judiciary to resolve the dispute so that developmental activities can be taken up.

When it was in the Opposition, the BJP had demanded that the government take over the NICE project on recommendations of the joint house committee headed by then law minister T B Jayachandra.

Other decisions

To reduce government expenditure, a Cabinet sub-committee has been formed to merge or abolish unnecessary posts in various departments. According to sources, the decision to form the sub-committee was due to growing expenses on salaries of government employees, which make up nearly 70% of the state Budget.

During the meeting, the Cabinet also granted administrative approval for the construction of 25 school buildings at an estimated cost of Rs 579.75 crore. The schools constructed using the funds include Morarji Desai Residential Schools, Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential Schools, Dr BR Ambedkar Residential Schools and others.

In order to increase information and communication technology equipment at hospitals, the state government approved Rs 56.79 crore for the implementation of the e-Hospital scheme.

Under the scheme, ICT devices will be installed at 122 taluk hospitals, 50 community health centres and three medical college hospitals in the state. The scheme is being implemented under the National Health Mission of the Central government.