Can't encourage religious slogans on campus: B C Nagesh

Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Wednesday said that religious slogans like "Allahu Akbar" and "Jai Shri Ram" cannot be encouraged on campuses of educational institutes.

Referring to an incident in Mandya, where a burqa-clad girl was heckled by saffron-shawl clad men, Nagesh said "the students didn't want to gherao the girl who was coming outside the college in Mandya. No other student was around her when she shouted "Allahu Akbar". Was she provoked? We can't encourage "Allahhu Akbar' or 'Jai Shri Ram' on campus," as reported by ANI.

The girl, Muskan said that she had come to college to submit an assignment. Upon entering the premises, the protesting men chanted slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' to which she bravely responded back with chants of 'Allahu Akbar'.

"I was stopped at the gate by a group of students. They asked me to enter the college without burqa or else go back to my home. I resisted," she said. She added that 90 per cent of the hecklers were college outsiders.

