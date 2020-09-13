Cauvery river swells as rain pounds Kodagu

The water levels in rivers Cauvery and Lakshmanathirtha have shot up following heavy overnight showers in Kodagu.

Torrential rain in the last few days has upped the water level at Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala, the confluence of Cauvery, Kannike and a mythical river Sujyoti.

Heavy showers in Talacauvery, Napoklu and surrounding areas have triggered flood fears in Siddapur and Karadigodu regions.

Lakshmanathirtha river has swollen following unrelenting showers in Brahmagiri Irpu hills, where the river originates.

Meanwhile the intensity of rain has come down in coastal districts.

Overcast conditions prevailed over the region throughout the day. However, Kundapur taluk continued to receive heavy rains with Kirimanjeshwar witnessing 18 cm

of rain.

A compound wall of the government primary school at Manakulikeri in Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada, caved in due to heavy rains.

Many parts of Chikkamagaluru also experienced good rainfall on Sunday.

Bhadra reservoir in Shivamogga district is just a foot short of reaching its full reservoir level. Water level in the dam on Sunday rose to 185.10 feet. Parts of Chitradurga and Davangere district also saw moderate spells of rain through the day.

Damage in Hampi

The Yediru Basavanna Mantapa in Unesco world heritage site Hampi collapsed due to the persistent wet weather.

The mantapa was weakened due to the relentless showers in the past few days. A portion of mantapa had collapsed last month, P Kalimuttu, deputy superintendent, ASI Hampi Circle, told DH.

Hosapete town and parts of taluk have been receiving light showers since Saturday

night.

There’s no let-up in rain for coastal districts and Malnad. The India Meteorological Department has declared orange alert for seven districts, predicting heavy rain for

Monday.