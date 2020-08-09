CESC charged up to restore electricity supply

The personnel from Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company Ltd (CESC) are trying hard to restore the damaged electricity poles and lines as there is no power supply to the people living in the flooded areas of the district.

Napoklu, Ayyangeri, Kakkabbe and Parane villages which have turned into islands and have lost power supply too.

Gusty winds have brought down many electricity poles, resulting in the snapping of electricity cables.

To repair the broken electricity cables, the CESC has formed teams in all the taluks under its jurisdiction. The personnel have been successful in repairing the electricity lines in urban areas in the past two days, and are working on the restoration of power supply in the rural areas, which is a real challenge. The personnel are at work in every nook and corner of the district.

The personnel said that they had taken up the restoration work in the areas where the floods have receded. They will eventually work on other locations. There was a similar situation during the past two monsoon seasons. The dedicated team work was the reason behind the quick restoration of power supply in the urban areas, they added.

CESC Executive Engineer Somashekhar said that the villages lying in the border areas of the district had become inaccessible as roads were either flooded or damaged.

As many as 1,900 electricity poles, 25 transformers and 20-km long electricity wires have been damaged, he said.