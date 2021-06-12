Change of CM would create wave stronger than Covid: Seer

Malnad Mutts Parishat President Mallikarjuna Murugharajendra warned that Karnataka would witness a wave stronger than the second wave of Covid if there is a change of leadership in the state.

Speaking to media persons after honouring Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa during his visit to Shivayogashrama at Kalenahalli in the taluk here on Saturday, he said nobody must talk of change of chief minister in the state.

Yediyurappa is giving good administration braving all odds including Covid-19. Besides, BJP leader has given grants to mutts of all castes, Nobody should hinder his administration.