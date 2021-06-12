Change of CM would create wave stronger than Covid: Seer

Malnad Mutts Parishat President Mallikarjuna Murugharajendra warned that Karnataka would witness a wave stronger than the second wave of Covid if there is a change of leadership in the state.
Speaking to media persons after honouring Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa during his visit to Shivayogashrama at Kalenahalli in the taluk here on Saturday, he said nobody must talk of change of chief minister in the state.
Yediyurappa is giving good administration braving all odds including Covid-19. Besides, BJP leader has given grants to mutts of all castes, Nobody should hinder his administration.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus
Afghan Covid-19 patients struggle to accept diagnosis
DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command
Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind
Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business
Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars
'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller
Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles
Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends