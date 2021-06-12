CM change would create wave stronger than Covid: Seer

Change of CM would create wave stronger than Covid: Seer

DHNS 
DHNS , Shikaripur,
  • Jun 12 2021, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 14:18 ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI Photo

Malnad Mutts Parishat President Mallikarjuna Murugharajendra warned that Karnataka would witness a wave stronger than the second wave of Covid if there is a change of leadership in the state. 

Speaking to media persons after honouring Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa during his visit to Shivayogashrama at Kalenahalli in the taluk here on Saturday, he said nobody must talk of change of chief minister in the state.

Yediyurappa is giving good administration braving all odds including Covid-19. Besides, BJP leader has given grants to mutts of all castes, Nobody should hinder his administration. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

Afghan Covid-19 patients struggle to accept diagnosis

Afghan Covid-19 patients struggle to accept diagnosis

DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command

DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

 