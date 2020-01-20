Christ University's School of Law honoured with 'Legal Aid Award 2019'

The School of Law in Christ University was on Monday was conferred the 'Legal Aid Award 2019' for conducting legal aid camps for the poor and deprived class of the villages in Karnataka.

The award was handed over to Dr M R Mallaiah, faculty coordinator of Legal Aid Committee in Christ University's School of Law at a function held here. Indian Law Institute Director Manoj Kumar Sinha handed over the award to Mallaiah and other members of the School of Law.

The award was constituted by 'Knowledge Steez', which is working on legal aid and social awareness.

The School of Law received the award for effectively conducting legal aid camps for the poor and deprived classes in Karnataka villages.