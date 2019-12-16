Citizenship Act: Widespread protests erupt in Karnataka

Protests erupted on Monday in several parts of the state over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Registry of Citizens with members of various organisations taking to streets opposing the measures of the Union government.

The office-bearers of various progressive organisations took out a huge rally in Hosapete.

The protesters demanded that MLA-elect Anand Singh meet them and express his solidarity. A platform of like-minded people has decided stage a protest in Hubballi on December 19.

In Shivamogga

Tension prevailed for a while at Mahatma Gandhi Park in Shivamogga when police resorted to mild lathi-charge to prevent Congress workers from entering the park to stage hunger strike.

More than 40 workers were taken into police custody when they refused to call-off the agitation. Later, they staged a protest near the entrance of the park raising slogans against the Centre.

Addressing the protesters, former MLA K B Prasanna Kumar said Citizenship (Amendment) Act was discriminatory and it violates the constitutional values.

Mangaluru police resorted to lathi-charge for dispersing the activists of Campus Front of India, who blocked traffic all of a sudden near Balmatta Gate on Monday evening. More than

50 students who took out a march from Jyothi Circle raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, suddenly sat on the road near Collector Gate, blocking movement of vehicles.

The police, who had got wind of the protest, were already at the spot. When their attempts to convince the students to leave the place proved futile, the police resorted to mild lathi-charge and shifted each of the student to the police vehicle. They were protesting against police “atrocity” on students of Jamia Milia University, opposing Citizenship Amendment Act.

Despite ban orders, thousands of people had assembled near Rangacharlu Town Hall in Mysuru to stage protest against the CAA. Several shops in commercial areas were shut down for over an hour as the businessmen took part in the protest. However, the protest was largely peaceful.

The members of Jamait-e-Ullama-e-Hind and 15 other organisations participated in the protest. Leaders of United Muslims, who had taken permission from the Police department to hold the protest withdrew while the others continued with the agitation.

The protesters had planned a rally from Town Hall to DC’s office. But, it had to be cancelled as ban orders were in force. DC Abhiram G Sankar visited the spot and received the memorandum. University of Mysore Research Students’ Association, Karnataka State Construction’ Workers Union, District Dalit Sangarsh Samithi, Jai Bheem Spandana Vedike and others participated.