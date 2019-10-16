‘Clear hurdles for choultry at Tirumala’

Bharat R Joshi
Bharat R Joshi, DH News Service, Bengaluru
  Oct 16 2019, 23:07pm ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2019, 23:21pm ist

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary S R Vishwanath has requested Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to "clear hurdles" for Karnataka to construct an accommodation for pilgrims at Tirumala. 

Vishwanath, who met Reddy on Wednesday explained to him about the difficulties faced by the state government. Karnataka has around 7.50 acres of land in Tirumala where it wants to construct a choultry and accommodation at a cost of Rs 20 crore for the benefit of lakhs of devotees from the state. Recently, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has ruled in favour of Karnataka, Vishwanath said. 

He urged Reddy to instruct the Andhra Pradesh Department of Endowment and the TTD management to clear hurdles in the construction of the accommodation and “grant necessary permissions.”

 

