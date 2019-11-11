CM reviews tax collection, GST

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday directed officials to intensify the tax collection effort after he was told that the state had mopped up

Rs 42,823 crore in commercial taxes against the targeted Rs 76,046 crore this fiscal.

GST alone accounts for Rs 33,060 crore in tax collections, which is a 12.2% increase. Karnataka’s contribution to national tax collection is 9.55%, officials said.

The government has cancelled the registration of 74,598 establishments/individuals for not paying taxes properly, officials said during the review. Also, out of 8,942 audits of registration of traders, 463 were found to be fake and nine persons have been arrested.

Yediyurappa also hailed the GST Pro software that Karnataka has developed and said even the Centre had evinced interest in it.

“Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra have implemented this in toto,” the chief minister said, according to a release.