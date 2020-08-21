Conduct larvae survey to check Malaria, Dengue: Mangaluru DC

Asha workers should visit houses and conduct larvae survey to check the spread of dengue and malaria cases in Dakshina Kannada, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

He said various departments should work in coordination to check the spread of vector-borne diseases. The DC said schools, college and Anganwadi buildings have been closed for the last several months. There is a possibility of water remaining stagnant on the terrace of the buildings, thus giving room for the breeding of mosquitoes. There is a need to identify such places. The department of health and education officials with the help of Asha workers should conduct a survey of the larvae.

Stating that there has been rise in Dengue and Malaria cases in Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia and Kadaba areas, DHO Dr Ramachandra Bayari said that the stagnation of water in coconut shells kept for collecting latex from rubber tree, arecanut sheaths fallen on the ground in the arecanut gardens, container kept for the collection of honey, have become a source of breeding ground for the mosquitoes.

Further, he said during the inspection at the Bunder area, it was found that mosquitoes were breeding inside the plastic crates kept in boats, water tanks and barrels.

The DC directed the officials from horticulture, agriculture departments to create awareness among farmers on water stagnation resulting in mosquito breeding and ensure that water does not remain stagnant.

Stringent action

The building owners will be held responsible for breeding mosquitoes in under-construction buildings. Fine should be collected from such building owners. The Mangaluru City Corporation officials should cancel the trade licenses of those petty shops where mosquitoes are found breeding in unused items in and around the scrap shops.

The DC said that malaria and dengue cases have been found among destitutes in Mangaluru city. A team of officials from the health department, MCC and social welfare departments should prepare a list of destitutes in the city and submit a report on the measures taken to rehabilitate them.