Controversial Anti-Conversion Bill may have to wait longer

Uncertainty looms large on the controversial Anti-Conversion Bill as the ruling BJP seems indecisive on seeking its passage in the Legislative Council in the ongoing Budget session of the Legislature, which will end next week.

While BJP’s floor leader in the Council Kota Srinivas Poojary said directions from the party are awaited, sources say that the party may go slow on the Bill till they have a clear majority in the Upper House.

The Protection of Freedom of Religion Bill was passed in the Assembly during the Belagavi winter session in December. The Bill was passed amid protests by the Opposition, which contended that the legislation targeted Christians.

Subsequently, it was tabled in the Legislative Council but was not taken up for passage.

Speaking to DH, Poojary said that since the House will be in session till March 30, the government is hopeful. “However, we are waiting for directions from the party leadership,” he said.

But, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said that passage of the Bill is “not likely” during the current session.

The BJP has 37 members in the 75-member Council, and has to depend on Independent MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi for support to pass the Bill.

Sources said clarity is awaited from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on whether or not the Bill should be put up for consideration. “We’re just one short of majority. This won’t be an issue as the party can manage to pass the Bill despite this handicap. I’m not sure why they’re delaying it,” a senior leader wondered.

The controversial Bill proposes imprisonment of 3-5 years with a fine of Rs 25,000 for ‘forced’ conversion. Converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3-10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. Mass conversion will attract 3-10 years of jail time with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

‘Unconstitutional’

The Christian community is up in arms against the Bill. Anglo-Indian MLA Vinisha Nero said in the Assembly on Friday that she lived in fear. “Nominations of Anglo-Indians in the state legislatures and Rajya Sabha were removed citing a blatant lie that we were only 296 in India and nine in Karnataka,” she said.

“There have been attacks on churches, burning of the Bible, Bills being passed affecting our food habits and style of living, the Anti-Conversion Bill, support being withdrawn for minority schools, which are unconstitutional, discriminatory and stigmatising,” she said.

