Covid-19: Cases soar across Karnataka

Elected representatives, politicians, doctors, employees of various organisations and students tested positive for Covid-19 in different parts of the state on Wednesday.

Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA Prasad Abbayya and Gauribidanur MLA in Chikkaballapur district N H Shivashankar Reddy, both from the Congress, have contracted the virus. While Reddy participated in the Mekedatu foot march on Day One on January 9, Abbayya recently attended a series of events. Chikkaballapur district unit Congress president K N Keshav Reddy, who also attended the padayatra, tested positive.

About 18 persons, including two doctors of Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) Medical Centre in KGF in Kolar district tested positive. Barring the outpatient department, all other departments have been shut. The BEML’s 30 staffers also tested positive.

Five students and a teacher of the Government High School at Chinniga in Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district were found to be suffering from Covid-19. The school was shut following the development.

During the routine check-up of 181 students, five students and a teacher were found to have contracted with the infection.

About 73 students from 22 schools, 56 students of Pre-University colleges and 30 teachers tested positive in Hassan district. These educational institutions were closed as a precautionary measure.

Transport Minister B Sriramulu, Bellary MLA Somashekhar Reddy, both from the BJP and former minister G Janardhan Reddy and their large number of supporters reportedly violated Covid-19 protocol during the birthday celebration of the mining baron. The 55th birthday celebrations were held at Kanaka Durgamma temple on Tuesday.

After his release from the prison in an illegal mining case, Reddy appeared in public for the first time in Ballari.

Many attended the event without wearing masks. There was no physical distance. The rule of entry of 50 persons at a time was also reportedly violated.

It is alleged that the district administration and the Muzrai Department did not act despite violations.