CT-scan, X-ray to cost Rs 1,500 for BPL; Rs 2,500 for APL patients in Karnataka

A day after capping the charges of HRCT CT-Scanning and X-Ray procedures in private medical establishments across Karnataka for detecting Covid-19 infection, the government, on Saturday, ordered revision of tariff yet again.

As per the fresh notification, patients having BPL cards shall be charged Rs 1,500 and other patients will be charged Rs 2,500.

The sudden revision in the tariff was attributed to the detailed representation made by the Association of Diagnostic Centres, Bengaluru (ADCB) to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday.

The association members apprised Yediyurappa that they have not been given any concession in electricity bills and that they incur huge costs on the salaries of radiologists and supporting staff, making the working cost of a single CT-scan to be Rs 4,000.

“The association had requested to reconsider the price cap and fix a reasonable price between 3,500 to Rs 4,500 per scan,” explained a senior official of the Health and Family Welfare

department.

The new tariff, as per the order, is inclusive of all expenses incurred on consumables like PPE kits, gloves and sanitisation equipment per patient.

Any hospital or diagnostic centre caught violating the rule will be booked under various provisions of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act and KPME Act, as per the order.