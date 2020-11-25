Cyclone Nivar: CM B S Yediyurappa directs officials to take necessary measures

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that he had directed concerned officials to take necessary measures to control effects of Cyclone Nivar.
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said, "It is not possible to stop the cyclone but, we can take measures to control its effect."
Bengaluru, its adjoining districts, Chamarajanagara and coastal Karnataka would witness heavy rainfall, authorities said.
