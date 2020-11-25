Cyclone Nivar: BSY directs officials to take measures

Cyclone Nivar: CM B S Yediyurappa directs officials to take necessary measures

Bengaluru, its adjoining districts, Chamarajanagara and coastal Karnataka will witness heavy rainfall

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 25 2020, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 14:08 ist
B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that he had directed concerned officials to take necessary measures to control effects of Cyclone Nivar.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said, "It is not possible to stop the cyclone but, we can take measures to control its effect."

Bengaluru, its adjoining districts, Chamarajanagara and coastal Karnataka would witness heavy rainfall, authorities said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa
Cyclone Nivar
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

TV actors have mixed feelings about the rise of OTT

TV actors have mixed feelings about the rise of OTT

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers

DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

Karnataka's defining moments: The Gokak movement

Karnataka's defining moments: The Gokak movement

The Lead: Journey from currency notes to musical notes

The Lead: Journey from currency notes to musical notes

 