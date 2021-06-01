Decision on II PU exam soon, says Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar

The Karnataka government was left anxious on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the cancellation of CBSE exams for class 12.

In a swift turn of events since the announcement, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the state government will soon take an appropriate decision on holding II PU exams.

Following the announcement by the Centre, several students, parents and other stakeholders started flooding queries to the department of education, seeking clarity on the examination.

Many of them took to social media platforms to express their concern and exert pressure on the government for a similar decision in Karnataka.

Further, several parliamentarians, including Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan, hailed the Centre's decision to cancel the CBSE board exams. However, Mohan did not have an answer to people's queries on what would their (BJP) government in Karnataka do?

Student groups and parents' associations in Karnataka have demanded that the state government must cancel the II PU examination, keeping in mind the surging second wave of Covid, besides experts warning about a possible third wave in the next few months.

In fact, during the meeting with the education ministers from all states convened by the Centre recently, Suresh Kumar had expressed the wish to hold exams for class 12 students.

Responding to queries from various sections of the society, Kumar said in a statement that a suitable decision will be taken after analysing the situation in the state.

"We will announce a suitable decision soon after analysing the situation in Karnataka. We will consider the opinions expressed by various stakeholders while taking a decision in the interests of students," he said.