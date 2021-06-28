Decision on reopening of schools in a few days

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday clarified that the government will decide on the school reopening for offline classes in a few days based on a report by the experts' committee.

The committee, comprising academic experts and medical experts from the state technical advisory committee, health department officials and paediatricians, will be constituted in the next two days.

"We will hold another round of meeting with the health department officials and other experts in the next two days to discuss the resumption of offline classes for students at schools," Suresh Kumar said.

According to the department of public instruction, around 39% of the school-going students in the state do not have access to any gadget and thus, being deprived of online education.

Anbu Kumar, the department commissioner said, "The survey conducted last year revealed that 61% of the students have access to one or the other device. But the rest 39% have no access to any device and reaching those students is the biggest challenge before us."

The department will resume classes for the academic year from July 1 through Doordarshan (Chandana TV) and YouTube. The first month will be dedicated to conducting a bridge course.

The minister also clarified that the department is ready to conduct periodical assessments for the schoolchildren similar to that of the CBSE Board and even teachers are being trained in this regard.