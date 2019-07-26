Despite uncertainties, BJP workers confident

For the second time in 14 months, BJP supporters gathered outside Raj Bhavan to witness their leader B S Yediyurappa sworn in as chief minister.

Despite the merry feeling about BJP's return to power among these workers on an overcast evening, few of them remained skeptical about the tenure of the new government due to "political uncertainties."

Narpat Singh, BJP worker from Shivajinagar, conceded that the situation was tricky for the coalition government. "But, BJP is confident. Congress leaders thought that BJP would reconsider its decision to stake claim for the government if a few rebel legislators are disqualified. But, BJP is not worried about it," he said.

Among the supporters left disappointed for want of a pass to enter Raj Bhavan, was Shivanna Hoogar - a panna pramukh from Kalaburagi district. "We have witnessed the 14-month drama of the coalition government during which nothing much was done. Now, Yediyurappa will do good work," he said, adding that the saffron party has to 'wait and watch' till rebel MLAs' resignations are accepted.

Shivakumar, who had arrived from Sira in Tumakuru district, was left to watch the swearing-in on one of the four LED screens installed around Raj Bhavan. Though he was disappointed at not being able to witness the swearing-in from inside the Governor's house despite holding a pass for the event, he was confident that BJP would secure more seats eventually and would provide a 'stable' government.

"It won't matter whether the rebel MLAs resign or are disqualified. BJP will win all the seats in the bypoll and secure clear majority," he said.

B K Venkatesh, a BJP functionary from Kolar district observed that times ahead were not easy for the Yediyurappa government. "We can't say anything on the fate of this government until they prove they have majority in the Assembly," he added.

Heavy police deployment blocked the roads for vehicular movement. While the BJP workers celebrated, motorists frowned over the inconvenience caused to them.