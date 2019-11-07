Deve Gowda irked over questions on JD(S)-BJP alliance

The questions of media persons provoked an outburst of anger by former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, during his visit to the city to attend a private function on Thursday.

Gowda targeted media persons when they sought his reaction on the possible JD(S)-BJP alliance, saying “Did I go to Yediyurappa’s house to make a matrimonial alliance? I know to do politics”.

Refusing to react in this regard, Gowda said, "Be it Siddaramaiah or Yediyurappa, do I visit their house to extend personal family relationship? The media have been twisting my statements since long. Don’t they have general knowledge? I have seen a lot of struggle, in my political journey”.

He was irked when questioned about BJP leader Jagadish Shettar’s JD(S)-BJP re-marriage statement. Gowda said, Shettar has used the terms remarriage and ‘Bele kalu’. "But, at my age, it is not necessary to seek a relationship with anybody. I have been in politics for more than six decades. I know to take the right decision at the appropriate time," he said. Gowda said that he does not wish to see Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s face again.

When asked about the harassment of JD(S) workers by Yadgir Sub-Inspector, Gowda said, “I had told that if the government does not take suitable action against the SI, I will protest in front of the CM’s house. But, the media projected it differently. However, as soon as I warned of dharna, the SI was transferred. Who is he to threaten the people, by placing the gun in their mouth?" he asked.