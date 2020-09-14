DH Radio | The Lead: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai cracking down on the drug mafia

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, the Home Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, tells DH how his government is cracking down on the drug mafia.



Recently, the issue of drug menace has once again come to the fore; In on incident, last week, Police confiscated 1,200 kg of ganja stored in the underground chamber of a sheep farm on the outskirts of Kalaburagi.

Home Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai tells DH's Bharat Joshi how his government is cracking down on the drug mafia. Listen in.

Bharat Joshi: The CM says that the current operation against the drugs is unprecedented in the country. How is it different from the actions taken against drugs under previous governments? What is it that you are doing differently?

Basavaraj Bommai: The previous government hadn't taken this seriously at all. We have attached the drugs and drug peddlers from all angles. Earlier, it started with the consumer and ended with the consumer. Now, we have taken this whole thing to the kingpins to the suppliers across the state and across the nation also. Earlier, there was no attempt to stop any international drug that was supplied into Karnataka. We have found out and we have booked a lot of cases and we have booked cases against many foreign nationals, who were operating in Karanataka with the conduits of their contacts in foreign countries like Canada, The Netherlands and so on and so forth. This is number one. Number two: For the first time, we are able to break the Dark Web, which was never done before. And breaking the Dark Web is one solid thing which will expose the modus operandi of all drug dealers. From international supplies to how it comes here... For example, it (the drug) came in an ordinary international post. Through post office it has been done; through couriers, it has been done...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast...

