DH Toon | 'Trap 10 Muslim girls for one Hindu girl'

Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik recently sparked off a controversy after he openly told youths to 'trap' Muslim girls as revenge for 'love jihad' and also went on to assure them that those who do so will be provided security and employment.
While addressing a crowd in Karnataka's Bagalkote, Pramod Muthalik said, "The situation remains the same even today. Our girls are exploited with love jihad. Across the country, thousands of girls are cheated in the name of love. We should warn them."
