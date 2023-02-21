Trap 10 Muslim girls for 1 Hindu girl, says Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik

Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik recently sparked off a controversy after he openly told youths to 'trap' Muslim girls as revenge for 'love jihad' and also went on to assure them that those who do so will be provided security and employment.

While addressing a crowd in Karnataka's Bagalkote, Pramod Muthalik said, "The situation remains the same even today. Our girls are exploited with love jihad. Across the country, thousands of girls are cheated in the name of love. We should warn them."

Muthalik added, "Even we know how to lure the girls, not me. I would like to invite the youth here. If we lose one Hindu girl, we should trap ten Muslim girls. If you do so, Sri Ram Sena will take the responsibility of you and provide all kind of security and employment," he added.

Muthalik also said it is the duty of the Sri Rama Sene to warn Hindu girls of the evils of ‘love jihad’. “Across the country, we have been losing hundreds of girls as they are exploited with ‘love jihad.’ We must take responsibility to warn the girls about this,” he added.

Muthalik is reportedly aiming to contest from the Karkala constituency as an independent candidate in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.