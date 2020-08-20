Digital counselling, document verification for professional courses

Ahead of the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (K-CET), the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is gearing up to hold virtual counselling, in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. The K-CET results will be delayed by a day and will now be announced on Friday.

Even though the KEA was holding counselling online all these years, document verification process was held offline to prevent submission of any fake or false documents. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the authorities have decided to conduct the document verification process also on the virtual platform this year.

To facilitate this, the KEA has tied up with various departments and district administrations such as revenue department, education department and social welfare department.

"Documents like income certificate will be verified by the revenue department officials digitally. Other documents uploaded by students will be sent to the department concerned for scrutiny and to ascertain the genuineness of the documents," a senior KEA official told DH.

Other documents include SSLC marks card, PUC marks card, minority certificate and disability certificate.

The K-CET results that were scheduled to be announced on Thursday will now be announced at 12.30 pm on Friday. Citing technical glitches, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said that the results will be announced on Friday on the website http://karresults.nic.in.