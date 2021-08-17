Discrepancies in RAT Covid kits procurement: PAC

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has flagged the procurement of Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits and other equipment used during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At a meeting held Tuesday, the committee pulled up the government for purchasing RAT kits at two different rates in April this year. While the lowest bidder had agreed to supply the kits at Rs 33.25 per unit on April 6, the lowest bid increased to Rs 81.64 per unit.

The PAC is headed by former Congress minister and BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy.

According to the response provided by Health & Family Welfare Department, the government was forced to float a second tender for RAT kits as the lowest bidder of the April 6 tender supplied only half of the six lakh kits for which the tender was floated.

A comparison of companies participating in the tender showed that the company which failed to supply six lakh kits was allowed to participate in the second tender process as well. PAC observed that the department's decision to not blacklist the company was "inappropriate" and noted that the same companies that participated in the first tender quoted a higher price during the second.

Noting that the lowest bidder had supplied the kits at Rs 69 per unit to the UP government, the PAC has sought an explanation from the Department on why the price was higher for Karnataka.

During the meeting held Tuesday, discrepancies in the procurement of 3-part and 5-part differential cell counters were also flagged.