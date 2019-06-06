Discuss motive for Godse pulling trigger: Muthalik

Sri Rama Sene founder Pramod Muthalik has said that the country must discuss the motive behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and not the murder or the murderer.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said, "I do not defend his (Nathuram Godse) action, but he was a patriot. The statements made by BJP MPs Pragya Singh, Nalin Kumar Kateel and Anantkumar Hegde are right. Islamic terrorism has become a threat to world peace. Everyone is aware of this."

On Ram Mandir issue, he said, "The BJP-led NDA government wasted its previous term, citing legal hurdle for temple construction. The case has been pending before the court for the past several years. The government should stop citing the legal hurdle."