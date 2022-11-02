Ex-HC judge is 'anti-Hindu, anti-national': Hindu Janajagruti Samiti

Taking umbrage at the Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission's report, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), Karnataka on Wednesday described the retired High Court judge as "anti-Hindu" and urged the government not to have him in any committees going forward.

The Hindu group was reacting to the Commission's report on SC/ST reservation in which it blamed the "emergence of Vedic philosophy" for social inequality and caste system. DH had published the commission's findings on Tuesday.

HJS Karnataka spokesperson Mohan Gowda, in a video statement, said that Justice Das has been an "anti-national" for a long time. “He even released a book titled 'Imran Khan Ondu Jeevanta Danta Kathe' authored by Sudhakar SB. How can he agree to release a book that glorifies our enemy country (Pakistan)?” Gowda said.

He added that Justice Das had the habit of "insulting" the Hindu religion and its gods. "He has, time and again, insulted our gods, goddesses and scriptures. All practicing Hindus must condemn this unequivocally," Gowda said.

The Commission, in its July 2020 report that the BJP government accepted recently, blamed "Brahmins, Upanishads, epics like the Mahabharata and Ramayana” for social inequality and caste system. "This is wrong interpretation. He has insulted our holy scriptures," Gowda said, adding that the HJS would not tolerate it.

“Lord Sri Rama was not only a benevolent king, but also a harbinger of equal opportunities to lower caste people. There is a reference in Ramayana that he appoints a ‘Nishad' (Dalit) person as king. He takes the lead in picking and appointing this Nishad person. How can Justice Das misrepresent facts in his report?” Gowda told DH.

The state government, he said, should not appoint people like Justice Das to any committees. "Government should take steps to identify all such persons and stop them from giving misquoted reports," he said.