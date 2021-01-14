Fact sheets for contraindications, adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccines out

The union government on Thursday released a comparative fact sheet for Covishield and Covaxin vaccines, their contraindications and minor adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs). A detailed note on contraindications and special precautions was also sent.

This will be disseminated to programme managers at all levels, cold chain handlers and vaccinators for ready reference. Of particular significance under one of the contraindications mentioned is the fact that women who are not sure if they're pregnant should not take the vaccines as no pregnant or lactating women have been a part of Covid vaccine trials anywhere.

For Covishield, possible adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) are: injection site tenderness, injection site pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia, malaise, pyrexia, chills and arthralgia and nausea.

Very rare events of demyelinating disorders have been reported following vaccination with this vaccine without the causal relationship establishment.

For Covaxin, AEFIs include injection site pain, headache, fatigue, fever, body ache, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, dizziness-giddiness, tremor, sweating, cold, cough and injection site swelling.