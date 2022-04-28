Farmers lock up staff at ragi procurement centre

Chaos prevailed at a ragi procurement centre after farmers locked up five employees of the centre for an hour demanding to register their names in Channarayapatna town on Thursday.

The registration was completed by 4.30 pm on Wednesday. A few farmers gathered in front of the procurement centre on Thursday and urged them to register their names. Though the officials explained that the login process had been completed, they were not ready to accept.

The officers then asked the employees to write down the names of the 50 farmers. However, more farmers joined them and demanded to include their names too, which was rejected.

The irked farmers locked up the employees in the centre. Tahsildar J M Govindaraju and ragi procurement officer Chetan opened the door with the help of the police.

The farmers alleged that the officers created confusion by favouring middlemen and completed the registration process.

Tahsildar Govindaraju said that it was not right on the part of farmers to take the law into their hands. The names of the farmers have been taken and if the government allows, the registration will be done on a priority basis, he said.

