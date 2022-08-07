Five die in separate rain-related incidents in Karnataka

Five die in separate rain-related incidents in K'taka

A farmer was washed away in an overflowing stream while he tried to save his cattle from drowning near Kolhar in Vijayapura taluk on Sunday morning

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 07 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 04:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five people, including two kids, died in separate rain-related incidents across the state in the last 24 hours.

Two children, aged four and three, died in their sleep when a wall of a cattle shed, weakened by the incessant rain, collapsed on their house in the early hours of Sunday near Kudlur Cross in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district. While Parveen and Ishika died on the spot their mothers Meena Bittu (30) and Monisha (35) suffered grievous injuries in the incident. Both the women, Nepali nationals, have been admitted to Magadi taluk hospital.

A farmer was washed away in an overflowing stream while he tried to save his cattle from drowning near Kolhar in Vijayapura taluk on Sunday morning.

The body of Nandappa Sonnad (65) was found at some distance a while later.

At Kallesomanahalli in Channarayapatna of Hassan district, Rangashetty (40) died when a massive tree fell on him. The incident occurred when the victim was going to Channarayapatna on his bike.

A 38-year-old woman slipped into a brimming check-dam and drowned near Byadanuru in Pavagad taluk of Tumakuru district. SDRF personnel fished out Deviramma’s body in the evening.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
rains
Rainfall
monsoon

