Floods: Yediyurappa seeks Rs 10,000 crore from Centre

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him to send a high-level expert team to assess damages caused flood and rain and also promised to release grant immediately.

The CM, who met the PM along with other senior BJP leaders, told reporters that the PM also enquired about the damage caused to houses, standing crops and other properties.

In the meeting, which lasted up to 40 minutes, the PM gave a patient hearing. We have explained to him about massive flood caused due to excess water released by Maharashtra from its reservoirs, Yediyurappa told reporters.

The PM said the government will take a decision on releasing funds from the Centre with immediate effect. A high-level team from the Centre is expected to visit Karnataka soon, Yediyurappa said.

The state sought Rs 10 000 crore relief from the Centre to take up relief works in calamity hit areas.

The CM also said he is confident that the Centre would release sufficient grant to the state at the earliest.