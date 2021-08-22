Forest department begins selection of Dasara jumbos

Forest department begins selection of Dasara jumbos

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 22 2021, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 03:29 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

With Dasara fast approaching, the Forest department has commenced the process of selecting elephants, which play a major role in Vijayadashami procession (jamboo savari), the last leg of the famed ‘Naada Habba.’

Dasara commences on October 7 and concludes on October 15 this
year.

The Forest department authorities have identified 14 elephants, 11 male and three female for the Dasara procession. The officials, led by Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Wildlife, Mysuru Division, V Karikalan visited four elephant camps — Mathigodu, Dodda Harave, Anekadu and Dubare — and checked the the elephants. They are waiting for the fitness report of the jumbos from the veterinarians.

“We will hold a meeting with the officers and send a list of elephants to chief wildlife warden for his approval,” said
Karikalan.

The Forest officials checked Abhimanyu, which is likely to carry golden howdah, and Gopi, Vikrama, Vijaya and Cauvery - which participated in previous Dasara. Other elephants include, Gopalakrishna, Vikram, Dhananjay, Prashanth, Harsha, Lakshman, Chaitra. The officer said that they have sought details on the fitness of the elephants, whether they suffered from any major health issues in the recent past and about the injuries.

The DCF said that mahouts and kaavadis - the caretakers of the elephants - will be vaccinated for Covid-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

forest department
Karnataka
Dasara
elephants

Related videos

What's Brewing

New catfish species found in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang

New catfish species found in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

 