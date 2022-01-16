Former minister flays rejection of Kerala's Narayana Guru tableau

Ex-minister flays rejection of Narayana Guru tableau

Narayana Guru is known for his efforts for the spiritual and social upliftment of the downtrodden, Ramanath Rai said

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 16 2022, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 14:34 ist
Former minister and Congress leader B Ramanath Rai (C). Credit: DH Photo

Former Minister B Ramanath Rai condemned the move of the jury of the Defence Ministry for rejecting the Republic Day tableau proposal of the Kerala government on social reformer Narayana Guru.

"There is a need to raise voice against the rejection of the tableau proposal on Narayana Guru," he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

Narayana Guru, a social reformer, had fought against the inequality, untouchability in the society and propagated equality. It was Narayana Guru who preached the doctrine of one caste, one religion and one god. Narayana Guru is known for his efforts for the spiritual and social upliftment of the downtrodden, the former minister said.

“The rejection of the tableau proposal is an insult to the Hindu society and has hurt the feelings of backward classes. The rejection is not only an insult to Narayana Guru but also his preaching,” said Rai.

The Congress had respect for the Narayana Guru and the Congress-led state government in Karnataka announced that Narayana Guru jayanthi will be celebrated as a government programme and is continued now.  The Congress government had also sanctioned Narayana Guru Study Chair to Mangalore University, he said.

Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Congress
B Ramanath Rai

