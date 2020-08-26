Fraudster hacks cop's facebook account, demands money from contacts

A fraudster reportedly hacked Facebook account of circle police inspector Sunil Kumar, attached to Sagar rural police station and demanded Rs 20,000 by sending messages to the contacts of the police.

According to police, the fraudster sent messages to contacts in Hindi, requesting them to transfer money to his account as he is badly in need of it. Surprised by Hindi words, some Facebook friends of police asked him the reason for Hindi message.

Fraudster told them that his Kannada is not good, so he messaged in Hindi.

Later, they phoned to police inspector Sunil Kumar and shared it with him. After knowing this, police inspector lodged a complaint with the police station and requested all his Facebook friends not to transfer money to his account. Police are investigating the case.