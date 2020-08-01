Govt school kids' dresses to be anything but uniform this year

Children enrolled in government schools will not be wearing uniforms of the same colour across the state this year.

The department of public instruction has given the freedom of choosing the colour of the uniforms to School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) at the local level, but only for this academic year.

Considering the delay in release of funds for the purchase of the second set of uniforms for the 2019-20 academic year and Covid-19, SDMCs were unable to place the orders. Now, the department has transferred the money for the second set of uniforms to SDMCs’ accounts and allowed them to choose the uniform colour and distribute them as soon as the schools reopen.

Currently, the colour of the uniform is the same across the state. For boys, it is light blue shirt with dark blue trousers. It is salwar suit for girls with the same colour combination.

“This option has been provided only for the current academic year considering the non-availability of raw material in the market,” said a senior official of the department.

According to officials, this was a long-pending demand by SDMCs, but not fulfilled.

The provision is made with the funds released for the purchase of a second set of uniforms for 2019-20. But this year, there will be only one set of uniforms.

“Still there is uncertainty over reopening of schools. We might get very less academic days this time. Providing two sets of uniforms will not be prudent as new uniforms will be given again in June/July 2021 for the next academic year,” the official said.

All these years, SDMCs had the responsibility to supply stitched uniforms. Now, they can choose the colour of the uniforms too.

The government spends Rs 250 per child/per uniform and the total cost comes to around Rs 100 crore each year.