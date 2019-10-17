Govt sought to frame guidelines for KSPCB appointment

Activist and president of the Shashwatha Neeravari Horata Samithi R Anjaneya Reddy, who is fighting against the unscientific implementation of the ambitious KC Valley project, on Thursday, appealed to the state government to frame rules as per the Supreme Court’s directions for the appointment of chairperson for the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Chief Secretary T M Vijaya Bhaskar, Reddy appealed that the fresh guidelines need to be framed in light of the apex court’s directions issued in December 2017.

Reddy had previously won the PIL at the High Court challenging the unconstitutional and illegal appointment of disqualified MLA from Chikkaballapur Dr K Sudhakar as the chairperson of the pollution watchdog in the state — KSPCB.

A copy of the petition has also been submitted to the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhu Swamy requesting to appoint chairperson, member secretary and members to the KSPCB, as per the apex court’s guidelines within 15-days.