Hamsalekha says sorry as statement on seer lands him in soup

Music director Hamsalekha apologised on Monday, days after his statement on late seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami stirred a heated debate on social media.

During an award ceremony last week, Hamsalekha spoke about the caste barriers. In his speech, the music director referred to the late seer’s efforts to overcome caste barriers. “The seer can go to a Dalit’s house, but can he eat egg or meat, if it is served to him there? A caste person going to Dalit’s house is not a big achievement,” he had said.

As the video clip went viral, Pejawar seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami and pro-Hindu organisations opposed Hamsalekha’s statement.

The Hindu Mahasabha announced a plan to organise a protest against Hamsalekha.

On Monday, the musician uploaded a video statement on his Facebook page with an unconditional apology. “First, I request you to forgive me. I know that all statements are not fit for the stage... I have made a mistake,” he said.

“Many leaders, including the Pejawar seer, have tried to eradicate untouchability. Decades ago, untouchability was prevalent even in cinema. It doesn’t exist now,” he said.

“I am a musician and do not want to hurt anyone. I want to spread harmony in society. That’s the goal of my life,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos