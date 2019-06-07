HDK blames Congress for JD(S) defeat in Assembly polls

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday blamed the coalition partner, the Congress, for his party’s poor performance in the last year’s Assembly polls.

“Misinformation campaign was done against the party. Muslims were misled by saying that the JD(S) would join hands with the BJP after the polls (Assembly polls). So, the party failed to perform up to the expectations,” he said addressing the JD(S) workers who won in the recently held urban local body polls.

He said he was expecting the party to win a minimum of 70 seats, but it won only 37. “Had Muslims taken proper decision, the BJP would not have won 104,” he added. Kumaraswamy’s remark comes at a time when many of the Congress leaders are blaming alliance with the JD(S) for grand old party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress, had during the 2018 Assembly polls, termed the JD(S) as BJP’s

B team.

‘Will rise from the dust’

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda vowed to rebuild the party after its defeat in Lok Sabha polls.

“I am not keeping well of late. There are 10 doctors at home to take care of my health. But I cannot make it (ill-health) as an excuse to sit at home. I have to work in order to take care of my party’s health. And I will rise from the dust,” he stated.

Gowda said he was not perturbed with the defeat in Tumkur.

“I am not going to sit at home because of it. I am proud of my defeat. I will strengthen the party with the help of party workers,” he added.