Hijab a local issue, outside forces spoiled students' minds: Udupi MLA

Raghupathi Bhat, three-time MLA from Udupi — which is currently the epicentre of ‘hijab row’ — is busier than ever, addressing the media and attending phone call after phone call.

Being the chairperson of the college development committee (CDC) of Govt PU College for Girls in Udupi, Bhat asked students not to wear hijab inside the classroom which resulted in a controversy with the girls moving the High Court, seeking justice and drawing the attention of the entire country.

In an interview with DH’s Naveen Menezes in Udupi, Bhat said that if not for outside communal forces, the issue could have definitely been handled in a better way. Excerpts from the interview:

Do you think the issue of hijab concerning Government PU College could have been handled better?

RB: The issue was definitely handled in a better way. The outside communal forces, not from Udupi, spoiled the minds of students. I had met the Muslim students and their parents twice. They were not willing to attend classes without wearing hijab. Hence, we decided to wait for the court order.

What is wrong with Muslim women wearing hijab in classes? Has it caused any problems?

We have not banned wearing hijab on the college premises. The students were requested to remove only when the classes begin. This has been the policy followed in the college for the last 25 years. The uniforms were introduced so that no student is discriminated against based on his or her religion.

Other religious identities such as wearing turban or tilak are allowed in colleges. Why is wearing a hijab opposed?

Hijab is a local issue. There is a government circular clarifying its stand on hijab. There are no turban-wearing students in my constituency. Banning it or not is left to the states where those systems exist.

Do you think banning hijab inside classrooms could be detrimental to the education of Muslim students?

Not at all. A majority of Muslim students are happy to remove hijab during classes. Only six students refused to attend classes without the hijab. Even now around 75 Muslim students attend classes without creating any issues. There are 12 government colleges in my constituency, but no Muslim student has had any issue.

You spoke about international conspiracy. What exactly did you mean?

I had written to the government seeking clarity on the hijab on December 31. On the same day, it was highlighted in Pakistan media and Islamic channels. Not a single channel in India, except one, followed it up. Even local channels did not broadcast it. What was presented then was that hijab is banned in Udupi. This was done to portray India in a bad light. We banned hijab only during classes. Hence, I suspect there is an international conspiracy to destroy communal harmony in the country.

During the stand-off between students in different colleges, there were instances of saffron shawls being distributed. Who is behind it?

No such incident has taken place in my constituency.

