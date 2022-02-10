Hijab Row Live: Calm in educational institutions in Karnataka; HC full bench to hear petitions today

After the hijab row in Karnataka took a violent turn, calm prevailed on Wednesday in the educational situations ordered to be closed down and a full bench of the High Court will hear the pleas challenging the ban on the headscarf while protests in support of the religious practice broke out in some more states. As the BJP and the Congress traded fresh barbs over the controversy, a single judge of the Karnataka HC observed there were constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal law and referred the matter to its Chief Justice. Stay tuned.
In a significant move, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has come out in support of the Karnataka student, Bibi Muskan Khan, who shot to prominence during hijab protests, and said that hijab or 'pardah' is also part of Indian culture.
The RSS Muslim wing -- Muslim Rashtriya Manch -- has backed Bibi Muskan's plea to wear a hijab and condemned the saffron frenzy surrounding her.
Talking to reporters, Anil Singh, Avadh prant sanchalak of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said, "She is a daughter and sister of our community. We stand by her in her hour of crisis."
Bengaluru: Gatherings banned within 200 metres of educational institutions
Following the Hijab controversy in some parts of Karnataka, Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant has banned gatherings, demonstrations, protests and all other “peace-disturbing” activities within 200 metres of educational institutions in the city for two weeks.
Read more
DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' of communalism
A three-judge full bench of the Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions over the hijab controversy. The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi will hear a batch of petitions at 2.30 pm...
Read more
Hijab controversy: More to do with UP than Karnataka?
Udupi is a long way from Lucknow, but the hijab controversy is just the kind of emotive issue that could help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) polarise voters in the UP election.
Read more
Hijab row: 200 JNU women students extend solidarity to Muslim students in Karnataka
Around 200 women students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have extended their "unflinching and unconditional support" to Muslim students in Karnataka, saying prohibiting women from wearing hijab reflects the "patriarchal and Islamophobic tendencies" of the state and its institutions.
In a statement, the students said forcing Muslim women to give up their hijab is a clear violation of Article 25 of the Indian constitution which guarantees religious freedom, and forbidding them from entering the classroom infringes upon Article 21 (A) and Article 15, which guarantee the right to education and prohibit discrimination based on religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth respectively.
No objection to hijab, but dress code of school, college must be followed: Anil Vij
Amid the ongoing row over wearing hijab by some students in Karnataka, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said there is no objection to the headscarf, but the prevailing dress code in schools and colleges must be followed.
"If anyone wants to wear a hijab, we have no objection to it, but if they want to go to school and college (wearing hijab) then they will have to follow the dress code prevalent in those institutions," Vij, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said.
Karnataka hijab row: Larger HC bench formed, to hear case on Thursday