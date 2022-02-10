Hijab Row Live: Calm in educational institutions in Karnataka; HC full bench to hear petitions today

After the hijab row in Karnataka took a violent turn, calm prevailed on Wednesday in the educational situations ordered to be closed down and a full bench of the High Court will hear the pleas challenging the ban on the headscarf while protests in support of the religious practice broke out in some more states. As the BJP and the Congress traded fresh barbs over the controversy, a single judge of the Karnataka HC observed there were constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal law and referred the matter to its Chief Justice. Stay tuned.